woolly boy and the circus

‘Wolly boy and the Circus’ is a hand-painted style puzzle game. The game mainly tells the story of the protagonist, Our wolly boy, who is trapped in the "Big Pineapple Circus" and searching for a way out.

Updates

16 Jul, 2024
Dive into Woolly Boy and the Circus Demo

Embark on a magical journey with the charming, fluffy protagonist as he tries to escape the enchanting world of the circus

Walkthrough for woolly boy and the circus

Stuck in woolly boy and the circus, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for woolly boy and the circus and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, Mac
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

woolly boy and the circus by big pineapple - A Point and Click Adventure Game

woolly boy and the circus is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by big pineapple. woolly boy and the circus has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of woolly boy and the circus, at this time the community has not provided a rating for woolly boy and the circus.
