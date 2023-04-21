  • Log In | Sign Up

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case (2023) - Game details
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case

Hercule Poirot is back in a brand-new adventure, set in the heart of London.

Our Review

» Read the full review
Available at
Humble Bundle
Steam Store
Readers rating

Your rating
Agatha London Article

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Casereview

Take on an elaborate, cunning investigation from Hercule Poirot’s past.

Review score - 4.5Read the review » Sep 7, 2023

Updates

5 Nov, 2023
London Case Now Steam Deck Ready

Immerse Yourself in Classic Literature, Solve Engaging Puzzles and Uncover Mysteries in the Latest Adventure Game Inspired by the Illustrious Belgian Detective, Hercule Poirot

29 Aug, 2023
Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case Unveiled
Join Poirot in a brand-new mystery by the BAFTA-winning Blazing Griffin studio, now available for all major platforms.
24 May, 2023
Hercule Poirot Returns in Agatha Christie’s The London Case
Solve a brand-new mystery in the heart of London in this exciting sequel, coming August 29th, 2023.
21 Apr, 2023
Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case
Join Poirot and Hastings in a thrilling adventure to solve a new mystery in the heart of London. Explore the capital, interview suspects, and solve the investigation with the new match puzzle system. Pre-order now!

Walkthrough for Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case

Stuck in Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

What our readers think of Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case

Game Information

PlatformPC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
PerspectiveThird-Person
ControlPoint-and-click
Gameplay-
GenreAdventure
ThemeAtmospheric
Graphic StyleStylized art
PresentationFull 3D
Action (Compulsory)-
Red Flags-
MediaInternet download

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case by Blazing Griffin - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Blazing Griffin. Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case and rate it as Excellent, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case.
