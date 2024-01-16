  • Log In | Sign Up

Townframe

A relaxing puzzle game where you recreate towns from people’s memories. These people will give you written puzzles and to solve them you’ll be able to either modify the buildings or use different tools, such as one that makes wind, and many others. Each puzzle will surprise you in a different way.

Townframe  (2024)

Townframe Box Cover

norrimo

Updates

26 Jun, 2024
Try Townframe Today: Demo now live

Embark on a calming puzzle game where you recreate towns from people's memories. Solve written puzzles by modifying buildings or using tools like wind generators.
16 Jan, 2024
Reconstructing memories in Townframe puzzle game

Memory mosaic: crafting towns from tales in this tranquil puzzle world

Transparent PNG

Townframe - trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre -
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Townframe by norrimo - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Townframe is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by norrimo. Townframe has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme.
