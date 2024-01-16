Home Safety Hotline
Hearing noises? Seeing things? Call Home Safety Hotline! Our operators are standing by, waiting to give you the answers you need to protect your home from all manner of pests and household hazards.
Developer:
Night Signal Entertainment
Platforms:
PC
- Digital January 16, 2024 by Night Signal Entertainment
Home Safety Hotline
is available at:
Updates
Experience the rush of real-time decisions, safeguarding homes against emergencies in an immersive video game experience.
From Night Signal Entertainment: navigate a world of domestic hazards using vintage 90s tech in an analog horror telephone operator simulator
Game Information