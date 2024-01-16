  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Home Safety Hotline (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Home Safety Hotline

Hearing noises? Seeing things? Call Home Safety Hotline! Our operators are standing by, waiting to give you the answers you need to protect your home from all manner of pests and household hazards.

Home Safety Hotline is available at:

Updates

18 Jan, 2024
Home Safety Hotline now available

Experience the rush of real-time decisions, safeguarding homes against emergencies in an immersive video game experience.
16 Jan, 2024
Secure Home in Home Safety Hotline

From Night Signal Entertainment: navigate a world of domestic hazards using vintage 90s tech in an analog horror telephone operator simulator

Walkthrough for Home Safety Hotline

Stuck in Home Safety Hotline, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Home Safety Hotline and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Home Safety Hotline


Transparent PNG

Home Safety Hotline - trailer 4

Transparent PNG

Home Safety Hotline - trailer 3

Transparent PNG

Home Safety Hotline - trailer 2

What our readers think of Home Safety Hotline

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Home Safety Hotline yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Night Signal Entertainment

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Photographic
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Home Safety Hotline by Night Signal Entertainment - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Home Safety Hotline is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Night Signal Entertainment. Home Safety Hotline has a Photographic style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Home Safety Hotline, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Home Safety Hotline.
Back to the top