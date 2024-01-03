  • Log In | Sign Up

The Cub

From the creators of Golf Club Nostalgia and Highwater. Return to their whimsical, neon-lit apocalypse in a Jungle Book meets The Armageddon fusion. Parkour through the remains of humanity as a child being hunted, while catchy end-of-days tunes and curious survivor stories play on the radio.

24 Jan, 2024
Experience the adventure in The Cub

Immerse in strategic adventure as players navigate through challenging terrains, combating fierce predators and unravelling the secrets of a mysterious wilderness.
4 Jan, 2024
Survival and Parkour in The Cub

Uncover the ruins of humanity in this striking platform parkour game inspired by classic 90s Sega titles, blending post-apocalyptic exploration with frantic chase sequences set in a dystopian wilderness reclaimed by nature.

Walkthrough for The Cub

Stuck in The Cub, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Cub and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Cub is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Demagog Studio. The Cub has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Cub, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Cub.
