The Cub
From the creators of Golf Club Nostalgia and Highwater. Return to their whimsical, neon-lit apocalypse in a Jungle Book meets The Armageddon fusion. Parkour through the remains of humanity as a child being hunted, while catchy end-of-days tunes and curious survivor stories play on the radio.
Developer:
Demagog Studio
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4
- Digital January 19, 2024 by Untold Tales
The Cub
is available at:
Updates
Immerse in strategic adventure as players navigate through challenging terrains, combating fierce predators and unravelling the secrets of a mysterious wilderness.
Uncover the ruins of humanity in this striking platform parkour game inspired by classic 90s Sega titles, blending post-apocalyptic exploration with frantic chase sequences set in a dystopian wilderness reclaimed by nature.
