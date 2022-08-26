  • Log In | Sign Up

Highwater

Earth has flooded, and the planet is doomed, but there’s still time to enjoy the view. Guide Nikos and friends through the flooded world of Highwater and beyond in this turn-based strategy adventure game, where they’ll have to fight for their chance to escape.

Updates

10 Feb, 2023
Try Highwater Today - Demo Now Live

Can you find a way to survive the floods and save the world, or will the planet be lost forever? Join Nikos and friends on their thrilling journey and find out.
3 Sep, 2022
Highwater: A turn-based strategy adventure game

The world has flooded and is now uninhabitable. Nikos and friends must journey through the flooded world in order to find a way to escape.
15 Mar, 2024
Highwater: Navigating the apocalypse one wave at a time
Join an eccentric crew on a strategic voyage to Mars in this narrative-driven game, blending adventure and strategy amidst a climate catastrophe.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) Combat
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Highwater is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Demagog Studio. Highwater has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Highwater, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Highwater.
