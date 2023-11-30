  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Substitute Priest (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Substitute Priest

Welcome to [REDACTED], our lovely village. Get acquainted with our community, pray for a bit, and let’s go. Meet our newly acquired priest and get rid of your sins as quickly as possible. PS: We advise you not to stay outside buildings after 9:00 p.m.

Substitute Priest is available at:


Walkthrough for Substitute Priest

Stuck in Substitute Priest, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Substitute Priest and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Substitute Priest


Transparent PNG

Substitute Priest - trailer 3

Transparent PNG

Substitute Priest - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Substitute Priest - trailer

What our readers think of Substitute Priest

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Substitute Priest yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Janne

Game Information

Platform PC, Mac
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Indie
Theme Atmospheric, Supernatural
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Substitute Priest by Janne - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Substitute Priest is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Janne. Substitute Priest has a style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Substitute Priest, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Substitute Priest.
Back to the top