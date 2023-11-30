Substitute Priest
Welcome to [REDACTED], our lovely village. Get acquainted with our community, pray for a bit, and let’s go. Meet our newly acquired priest and get rid of your sins as quickly as possible. PS: We advise you not to stay outside buildings after 9:00 p.m.
Substitute Priest
is available at:
Walkthrough for Substitute PriestStuck in Substitute Priest, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Substitute Priest and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for Substitute Priest
Screenshots for Substitute Priest » View all screenshots (7)
Videos for Substitute Priest » View all videos
What our readers think of Substitute Priest
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Substitute Priest yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information