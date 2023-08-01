  • Log In | Sign Up

Isles of Sea and Sky

A fantastical, oceanic, and open world puzzle adventure game. Solve novel block-pushing puzzles while unearthing a mystifying narrative, awakening delightful new friends, gathering collectables, and unleashing extraordinary powers beyond your wildest imagination.

Updates

3 Aug, 2023
Isles of Sea and Sky: An Oceanic Puzzle Adventure
Dive into a world of mystery and enchantment in Isles of Sea and Sky, an open-world puzzle adventure game filled with surprises.

Walkthrough for Isles of Sea and Sky

Stuck in Isles of Sea and Sky, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Isles of Sea and Sky and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

