The Unlikely Prometheus
A classic 2D Point and Click adventure game
Developer:
Green E Games, Party Tent Productions
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital November 15, 2023 by GreenE Games
The Unlikely Prometheus
is available at:
Updates
4 Dec, 2022‘Relive the Nostalgia with this Classic 2D Point and Click
Test your wits and your courage as you take on the winner of the $105 Adventure Game Challenge!
Walkthrough for The Unlikely PrometheusStuck in The Unlikely Prometheus, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Unlikely Prometheus and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for The Unlikely Prometheus
Screenshots for The Unlikely Prometheus » View all screenshots (5)
What our readers think of The Unlikely Prometheus
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Unlikely Prometheus yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information