» Home / Games / Rose Cottage - Game details
Rose Cottage

A point-and-click Ghost Story, set in a Victorian Mortuary.

Rose Cottage can be wishlisted at:

Updates

8 Apr, 2024
Explore the haunting world of Rose Cottage

A Victorian ghost story awaits in this point-and-click adventure on steam

Walkthrough for Rose Cottage

Stuck in Rose Cottage, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Rose Cottage and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Rose Cottage


Rose Cottage

Rose Cottage

What our readers think of Rose Cottage

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Rose Cottage yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Hollow Lane Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme Haunted House
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Rose Cottage by Hollow Lane Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Rose Cottage is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Hollow Lane Games. Rose Cottage has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Rose Cottage, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Rose Cottage.
