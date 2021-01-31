  • Log In | Sign Up

Ultreïa

Ultreïa - Cover art

A little robot Nymo, fueled by a great loss, becomes a pilgrim and decides to cross a wild world to find the meaning of life and death. He also has a mysterious goal: to find a guy called Cheyenne.

Updates

13 Feb, 2021
Ultreïa shuffling its way toward June release
Steam demo available for alien-world point-and-click robot adventure coming to PC this summer.

Walkthrough for Ultreïa

Stuck in Ultreïa, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Ultreïa and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Ultreïa - Screenshot #1
'Ultreïa - Screenshot #2
'Ultreïa - Screenshot #3
'Ultreïa - Screenshot #4
'Ultreïa - Screenshot #5
Transparent PNG

Ultreïa trailer

Transparent PNG

Ultreïa teaser

What our readers think of Ultreïa

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Ultreïa yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Greewook Studio

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme Technological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Ultreïa by Greewook Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

