Unreal Life
Developer:
hako life
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
Mac, PC, Switch
Releases:
- Digital November 19, 2020 by yokaze
After losing her memories, the girl could only remember one name: “Miss Sakura”. She set out to find Miss Sakura, aided by a talking traffic light, and by the power to read the memories of the things she touched. Unreal Life is the story of her journey. Compare memories of the past with the present, solve mysteries, and follow the girl and the traffic light in this atmospheric puzzle adventure game.
Updates
25 Nov, 2020Unreal Life really lives on Windows, Mac and Switch
Time-twisting puzzle adventure available now for download on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
Walkthrough for Unreal LifeStuck in Unreal Life, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Unreal Life and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Unreal Life » View all screenshots (11)
Videos for Unreal Life » View all videos
What our readers think of Unreal Life
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Unreal Life yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Windows
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Mac OS X
MINIMUM:
OS: MacOSX Yosemite
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 2 GB RAM