Unreal Life

Unreal Life - Cover art

After losing her memories, the girl could only remember one name: “Miss Sakura”. She set out to find Miss Sakura, aided by a talking traffic light, and by the power to read the memories of the things she touched. Unreal Life is the story of her journey. Compare memories of the past with the present, solve mysteries, and follow the girl and the traffic light in this atmospheric puzzle adventure game.

Updates

25 Nov, 2020
Unreal Life really lives on Windows, Mac and Switch
Time-twisting puzzle adventure available now for download on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.

Walkthrough for Unreal Life

Stuck in Unreal Life, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Unreal Life and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by hako life

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Windows
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 2 GB RAM

Mac OS X
MINIMUM:
OS: MacOSX Yosemite
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 2 GB RAM

