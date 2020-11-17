  • Log In | Sign Up

Enypnion

Enypnion - Cover art

A boy named Jonathan embarks on a journey to a strange and surreal world. A world of his own creation, since it only exists in his dream. A special guide will accompany and guide him through this adventure, providing him with the details needed to understand the world around him. You must help Jonathan pass through obstacles, escape dangers, and finally learn something about himself.


Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Fantasy
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 2.5 GHz (Single Core) or 2 GHz (Dual Core)
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 compatible with 512 MB RAM
Storage: 500 MB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i3 or better
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 compatible with 512 MB RAM
Storage: 500 MB available space

