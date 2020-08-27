  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / Carto (2020) - Game details

Carto

Carto - Cover art

Carto is a chill adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-shifting puzzle mechanic. Use this power to explore mysterious lands, help a quirky cast of new friends, and guide Carto on her journey home.

Carto is available at:

GOG

Updates

27 Oct, 2020
Carto wheeled out on PC and consoles

World-shifting environmental puzzler available now for download on Windows, Mac, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
29 Aug, 2020
Carto to be rolled out this fall
Environmental puzzler with world-shifting mechanic coming to PC and consoles on October 27th.

Walkthrough for Carto

Stuck in Carto, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Carto and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Carto - Screenshot #1
'Carto - Screenshot #2
'Carto - Screenshot #3
'Carto - Screenshot #4
'Carto - Screenshot #5
'Carto - Screenshot #6

Carto launch trailer

Carto announcement trailer

What our readers think of Carto

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Carto yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Sunhead Games

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Carto by Sunhead Games - Adventure Game

Carto is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Sunhead Games. Carto has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Carto, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Carto.