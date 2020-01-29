  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Supper (2020) - Game details

The Supper

Supper, The - Cover art

In the short adventure game The Supper, Ms. Appleton wakes up in her tavern’s kitchen. The Voice inside her head is still there. It won’t leave her alone. It commands her to serve a very special meal to some distinguished customers. From Octavi Navarro, creator of the critically acclaimed short games Midnight Scenes and The Librarian, comes a delicious treat for adventure game fans. A tiny snack to consume while you make your afternoon coffee or right before bed!


Walkthrough for The Supper

Stuck in The Supper, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Supper and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Supper - Screenshot #1
'The Supper - Screenshot #2
'The Supper - Screenshot #3
'The Supper - Screenshot #4
'The Supper - Screenshot #5
'The Supper - Screenshot #6
'The Supper - Screenshot #7

No videos for The Supper available (yet)

What our readers think of The Supper

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Post review

Adventure Games by Octavi Navarro

FREEWARE The Librarian by Octavi Navarro
FREEWARE Supper, The by Octavi Navarro

» Midnight Scenes (series)

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Fantasy, Horror
Theme Nautical, Pirates
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows 7
Processor: 1.8GHz Dual-Core CPU
Memory: 4 MB RAM
Graphics: Integrated Graphics
Storage: 280 MB available space

The Supper by Octavi Navarro - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The Supper is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Octavi Navarro. The Supper has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Supper, meanwhile the community rating for The Supper is Good.