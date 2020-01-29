The Supper
Octavi Navarro
PC
- Digital January 28, 2020 by Octavi Navarro
In the short adventure game The Supper, Ms. Appleton wakes up in her tavern’s kitchen. The Voice inside her head is still there. It won’t leave her alone. It commands her to serve a very special meal to some distinguished customers. From Octavi Navarro, creator of the critically acclaimed short games Midnight Scenes and The Librarian, comes a delicious treat for adventure game fans. A tiny snack to consume while you make your afternoon coffee or right before bed!
OS: Windows 7
Processor: 1.8GHz Dual-Core CPU
Memory: 4 MB RAM
Graphics: Integrated Graphics
Storage: 280 MB available space