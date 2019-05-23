  • Log In | Sign Up

Summit of the Wolf

Summit of the Wolf - Cover art

After falling asleep in her warm bed one night, twelve-year-old Ophelia wakes up in an ethereal garden with no memory of how she got there.  After speaking with a mysterious goddess named Adena, Ophelia sets out on a personal journey to find the fabled Summit of the Wolf, whereupon she must uncover the tragic real-world events that led to her arrival in this fantasy realm. Will Ophelia complete her quest, or will she succumb to the many dangers she must face along the way?

Updates

21 Apr, 2020
Summit of the Wolf reaches apex with PC release

Modern fairytale adventure from Unimatrix dealing with childhood trauma available now for download from Steam and itch.io.
13 Mar, 2020
Launch date tipped off in Summit of the Wolf trailer

Fantasy adventure exploring effects of trauma coming to Steam and itch.io for Windows PC on April 21st.
23 May, 2019
Summit of the Wolf building towards spring 2020 release
First details unveiled for upcoming 'modern fairytale' adventure from Unimatrix.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Summit of the Wolf by Unimatrix Productions - A Point and Click Adventure Game

