After falling asleep in her warm bed one night, twelve-year-old Ophelia wakes up in an ethereal garden with no memory of how she got there. After speaking with a mysterious goddess named Adena, Ophelia sets out on a personal journey to find the fabled Summit of the Wolf, whereupon she must uncover the tragic real-world events that led to her arrival in this fantasy realm. Will Ophelia complete her quest, or will she succumb to the many dangers she must face along the way?