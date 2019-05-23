Summit of the Wolf
Developer:
Unimatrix Productions
Platforms:
PC
- Digital April 21, 2020 by Unimatrix Productions
After falling asleep in her warm bed one night, twelve-year-old Ophelia wakes up in an ethereal garden with no memory of how she got there. After speaking with a mysterious goddess named Adena, Ophelia sets out on a personal journey to find the fabled Summit of the Wolf, whereupon she must uncover the tragic real-world events that led to her arrival in this fantasy realm. Will Ophelia complete her quest, or will she succumb to the many dangers she must face along the way?
Updates
Modern fairytale adventure from Unimatrix dealing with childhood trauma available now for download from Steam and itch.io.
Fantasy adventure exploring effects of trauma coming to Steam and itch.io for Windows PC on April 21st.
First details unveiled for upcoming 'modern fairytale' adventure from Unimatrix.
