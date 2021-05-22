  • Log In | Sign Up

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind - Cover art

As an up-and-coming detective, find the culprit who took the life of an innocent girl and rattled her high school community. The victim was investigating a ghost story of a bloody girl who haunts the school and appears behind students. Deconstruct this grisly rumor at Ushimitsu High School and free these students from their nightmare.

Originally released as a Japanese exclusive in 1989.


Walkthrough for Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind

Stuck in Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

What our readers think of Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind

Adventure Games by Nintendo

Game Information

Platform Switch
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind by Nintendo - A Point and Click Adventure Game

