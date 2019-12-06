0 new post/s since your last visit
The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night
Developer:
Neon Sloth Studio
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital December 10, 2019 by Neon Sloth Studio
In a world where nothing is as it seems, join the charismatic but ruthless summoner Caleb Marduk in a race against time to find his daughter. Explore Harvester City’s slums, meet demons and legendary creatures, escape the summoners of The Cult and delve into Marduk’s shadowy past.
10 Dec, 2019The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night dawns on Steam
Hand-drawn, slideshow-style occult mystery adventure available now for Windows PC; Mac to follow early next year
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: Dual Core 2 GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: 2 GB VRAM
Storage: 400 MB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card