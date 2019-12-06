  • Log In | Sign Up

The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night

Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night, The - Cover art

In a world where nothing is as it seems, join the charismatic but ruthless summoner Caleb Marduk in a race against time to find his daughter. Explore Harvester City’s slums, meet demons and legendary creatures, escape the summoners of The Cult and delve into Marduk’s shadowy past.

Updates

10 Dec, 2019
The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night dawns on Steam
Hand-drawn, slideshow-style occult mystery adventure available now for Windows PC; Mac to follow early next year

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Thriller
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: Dual Core 2 GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: 2 GB VRAM
Storage: 400 MB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night is an adventure game, released in 2019 by Neon Sloth Studio. The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Cult: Marduk’s Longest Night.