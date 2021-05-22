  • Log In | Sign Up

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir

A man named Amachi discovers your unconscious body on a cliff in the Japanese countryside. Clouded with amnesia, you learn that you are a detective and must return to your case—solving a murder involving the wealthy Ayashiro family. Uncover the secrets of the Ayashiro family, find the murderer, and regain your lost memories.

Originally released as a Japanese exclusive in 1988.


Walkthrough for Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir

Stuck in Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Nintendo

» Famicom Detective Club (series)

Game Information

Platform Switch
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir by Nintendo - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Nintendo. Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir.
