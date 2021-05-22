Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
Developer:
Nintendo, MAGES Inc.
Platforms:
Switch
Releases:
- Digital May 14, 2021 by Nintendo
A man named Amachi discovers your unconscious body on a cliff in the Japanese countryside. Clouded with amnesia, you learn that you are a detective and must return to your case—solving a murder involving the wealthy Ayashiro family. Uncover the secrets of the Ayashiro family, find the murderer, and regain your lost memories.
Originally released as a Japanese exclusive in 1988.
