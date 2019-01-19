In the near future, the world is at peace and all nations are managed by a single government, made possible by the advent of increasingly influential mega-corporations. This led to all citizens getting a chip implanted directly into their brains to permanently retain their memories. However, it is impossible to share memories or save them on an external medium unless you go to an illegal extraction clinic. You will control Fran, an amnesiac with no past, her memory chip being totally blank. She works with Bernard, an outlaw memory technician who took her in, and together the two will uncover a conspiracy that jeopardizes the well-being of all mankind.