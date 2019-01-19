  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Don’t Forget Me (2021) - Game details

Don’t Forget Me

Don’t Forget Me - Cover art

In the near future, the world is at peace and all nations are managed by a single government, made possible by the advent of increasingly influential mega-corporations. This led to all citizens getting a chip implanted directly into their brains to permanently retain their memories. However, it is impossible to share memories or save them on an external medium unless you go to an illegal extraction clinic. You will control Fran, an amnesiac with no past, her memory chip being totally blank. She works with Bernard, an outlaw memory technician who took her in, and together the two will uncover a conspiracy that jeopardizes the well-being of all mankind.

Originally announced with the stylized title dont_forget_me

Don’t Forget Me is available at:

GOG

Related Articles

The Big Adventure Event Article

Demo round-up from The Big Adventure Event

The genre is taking over Steam until January 25th, with loads of limited-time demos to check out first-hand.

Read more Jan 22, 2021

Updates

26 Mar, 2021
Make a note: Don’t Forget Me launch date revealed in trailer

Cyberpunk pixel art adventure dealing with memory implants coming to Steam and GOG for Windows, Mac and Linux on April 20th.
14 Feb, 2020
New prototype demo to refresh your memory of dont_forget_me

Retro-styled sci-fi adventure coming to Windows, Mac and Linux sometime later this year.
14 Feb, 2019
New trailer serves as reminder about dont_forget_me Kickstarter

Crowdfunding support for retro-styled sci-fi adventure still needed before March 1 deadline.
19 Jan, 2019
Remember to check out dont_forget_me Kickstarter
Demo available for narrative-driven cyberpunk adventure coming to PC later this year.

Walkthrough for Don’t Forget Me

Stuck in Don’t Forget Me, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Don’t Forget Me and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Don’t Forget Me - Screenshot #1
'Don’t Forget Me - Screenshot #2
'Don’t Forget Me - Screenshot #3
'Don’t Forget Me - Screenshot #4
'Don’t Forget Me - Screenshot #5
Transparent PNG

Don’t Forget Me release date trailer

Transparent PNG

dont_forget_me prototype teaser

Transparent PNG

dont_forget_me teaser

What our readers think of Don’t Forget Me

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Don’t Forget Me yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by The Moon Pirates

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Cyberpunk
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Don’t Forget Me by The Moon Pirates - Adventure Game

Don’t Forget Me is an adventure game, released in 2021 by The Moon Pirates. Don’t Forget Me has a Stylized art style and uses a control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Don’t Forget Me, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Don’t Forget Me.
Back to the top