Fireflies

Fireflies - Cover art

Immerse yourself in Fireflies, a voxel-based platformer with a dark atmosphere and dangerous corners. Lost, you are drawn into a perilous quest for light, facing a strange and mysterious world built around mixed feelings, dealing with painful experiences, but you are not alone in this journey.

Updates

20 Mar, 2020
Fireflies generates buzz with Steam release
Voxel-based puzzle-platformer available now for download on Windows PC.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

