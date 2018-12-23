Fireflies
Immerse yourself in Fireflies, a voxel-based platformer with a dark atmosphere and dangerous corners. Lost, you are drawn into a perilous quest for light, facing a strange and mysterious world built around mixed feelings, dealing with painful experiences, but you are not alone in this journey.
