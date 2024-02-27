  • Log In | Sign Up

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II is a suspense-horror game set at a prestigious academy. When rumors circulate about supernatural occurrences at the famed Konoehara Academy in Tokyo’s H City, it’s up to the head of the Kujou family, also known as the “Spirit Doctor,” to take on the case.


Screenshots and Trailers for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II


Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II - trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Horror
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Experience. Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II.
