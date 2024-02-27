Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II is a suspense-horror game set at a prestigious academy. When rumors circulate about supernatural occurrences at the famed Konoehara Academy in Tokyo’s H City, it’s up to the head of the Kujou family, also known as the “Spirit Doctor,” to take on the case.
NO DEMO AVAILABLE FORSpirit Hunter: Death Mark II
Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II STEAM DECK SUPPORT IS UNKNOWN
Developer:
Experience, Ghostlight LTD
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital February 15, 2024 by Aksys Games
Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
is available at:
Walkthrough for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark IIStuck in Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
Screenshots for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II » View all screenshots (7)
What our readers think of Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information