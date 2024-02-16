  • Log In | Sign Up

Passing By - A Tailwind Journey

Take to the skies in your balloon ship and explore a colorful world of floating islands. Befriend fellow travelers and quirky islanders, use your wits to solve immersive puzzles, and gather resources to continue your journey towards an unknown destination.

Updates

20 Jul, 2024
Tailwind Journey now compatible with Steam Deck

Explore a vibrant world of floating islands, solve immersive puzzles, and befriend quirky characters as you journey in your balloon ship towards an unknown destination.
17 Feb, 2024
Take to the skies with Passing By - A Tailwind Journey
Experience a unique blend of puzzle-solving, survival, and adventure in this cozy hot-air ballooning game launching March 2024.

Screenshots and Trailers for Passing By - A Tailwind Journey


Transparent PNG

Passing By - A Tailwind Journey - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Passing By - A Tailwind Journey - trailer

What our readers think of Passing By - A Tailwind Journey

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Passing By - A Tailwind Journey yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Studio Windsocke

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Passing By - A Tailwind Journey by Studio Windsocke - Adventure Game

Passing By - A Tailwind Journey is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Studio Windsocke. Passing By - A Tailwind Journey has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Passing By - A Tailwind Journey, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Passing By - A Tailwind Journey.
