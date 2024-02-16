Passing By - A Tailwind Journey
Take to the skies in your balloon ship and explore a colorful world of floating islands. Befriend fellow travelers and quirky islanders, use your wits to solve immersive puzzles, and gather resources to continue your journey towards an unknown destination.
Explore a vibrant world of floating islands, solve immersive puzzles, and befriend quirky characters as you journey in your balloon ship towards an unknown destination.
Experience a unique blend of puzzle-solving, survival, and adventure in this cozy hot-air ballooning game launching March 2024.
