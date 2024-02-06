  • Log In | Sign Up

Tracks of Thought

Welcome aboard! A bad case of forgetfulness plagues the passengers - embark on a journey of self-discovery shaped by your own personality. As a lost ladybug, talk to everyone on board and uncover the train’s secret destination in a wholesome, card-based, talk-‘em-up RPG!


Adventure Games by Tidbits Play

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

