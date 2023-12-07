Oxygen Cocktail
Embark on a captivating adventure in Oxygen Cocktail, an open-world visual novel game. Solve puzzles, make friends, and uncover secrets in a charming rural village. Immerse yourself in a unique aesthetic that blends isometric pixel art and other styles.
Walkthrough for Oxygen CocktailStuck in Oxygen Cocktail, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Oxygen Cocktail and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
