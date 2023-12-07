  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Oxygen Cocktail (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Oxygen Cocktail

Embark on a captivating adventure in Oxygen Cocktail, an open-world visual novel game. Solve puzzles, make friends, and uncover secrets in a charming rural village. Immerse yourself in a unique aesthetic that blends isometric pixel art and other styles.

Oxygen Cocktail is available at:


Walkthrough for Oxygen Cocktail

Stuck in Oxygen Cocktail, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Oxygen Cocktail and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Oxygen Cocktail


Transparent PNG

Oxygen Cocktail - trailer

What our readers think of Oxygen Cocktail

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Oxygen Cocktail yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Anton Pushkarev

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Oxygen Cocktail by Anton Pushkarev - Adventure Game

Oxygen Cocktail is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Anton Pushkarev. Oxygen Cocktail has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Oxygen Cocktail, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Oxygen Cocktail.
Back to the top