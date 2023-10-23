  • Log In | Sign Up

Crow Country

The year is 1990. Edward Crow has disappeared. The owner of ‘Crow Country’, he has not been seen since he unexpectedly shut down his park two years ago. The silence is broken when a mysterious young woman named Mara Forest ventures into the heart of the abandoned theme park in order to find him.

Updates

7 Feb, 2024
Crow Country: Survival horror takes flight
Explore the terrifying depths of an abandoned theme park in Crow Country, the latest release from the creators of Snipperclips!

Walkthrough for Crow Country

Stuck in Crow Country, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Crow Country and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Crow Country is an adventure game, released in 2024 by SFB Games. Crow Country has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Crow Country, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Crow Country.
