Crow Country
The year is 1990. Edward Crow has disappeared. The owner of ‘Crow Country’, he has not been seen since he unexpectedly shut down his park two years ago. The silence is broken when a mysterious young woman named Mara Forest ventures into the heart of the abandoned theme park in order to find him.
Developer:
SFB Games
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
- Digital May 09, 2024 by SFB Games
Crow Country
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
Explore the terrifying depths of an abandoned theme park in Crow Country, the latest release from the creators of Snipperclips!
Game Information