Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne (2023) - Game details
Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne

A fabulous Action Adventure game based on the wonderful graphic novel series, Girl Genius™, by authors Phil & Kaja Foglio.

Updates

21 Aug, 2023
Unleashing Girl Genius: Adventures in Castle Heterodyne
Rain Games' Steampunk action-adventure game set to launch in September 2023, blending comic-book visuals with 3D environmental puzzles.

Walkthrough for Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne

Stuck in Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme Steampunk
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Rain Games. Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne has a Stylized art style and uses a control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne.
