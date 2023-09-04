  • Log In | Sign Up

CORBID - A Colorful Adventure

Have fun helping Corbid to overcome the mazes to be crowned champion. Eat, mix and shoot colors to solve the puzzles of Corbid! A Colorful Adventure, a cute 3D platformer for all audiences.

Updates

4 Sep, 2023
Corbid! A Colorful Adventure: Platforming Redefined
Navigate through intricate mazes and experience a unique twist on traditional platformers in this upcoming 3D game.

Walkthrough for CORBID - A Colorful Adventure

Stuck in CORBID - A Colorful Adventure, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for CORBID - A Colorful Adventure and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for CORBID - A Colorful Adventure


Transparent PNG

CORBID - A Colorful Adventure - - trailer

What our readers think of CORBID - A Colorful Adventure

There haven't been any reader that reviewed CORBID - A Colorful Adventure yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

CORBID - A Colorful Adventure by CuCurry - Adventure Game

CORBID - A Colorful Adventure is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by CuCurry. CORBID - A Colorful Adventure has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of CORBID - A Colorful Adventure, at this time the community has not provided a rating for CORBID - A Colorful Adventure.
