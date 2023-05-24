  • Log In | Sign Up

Sky: Children of the Light

From the creators of Journey, comes a peaceful and cozy MMO to warm your hearts. Experience the best of humanity and meaningfully connect with others. Soar above the clouds, play instruments, or just relax and enjoy the beauty around you. All are welcome, especially you!

Updates

22 Oct, 2023
Sky: Children of Light Demo Out Now

Delving into the Ethereal: Exploring Newly-Unveiled Mysteries in the Celestial Co-op Adventure

Walkthrough for Sky: Children of the Light

Screenshots and Trailers for Sky: Children of the Light


Sky: Children of the Light - trailer

What our readers think of Sky: Children of the Light

Adventure Games by thatgamecompany

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Co-op, Emotional
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

