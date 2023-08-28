  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend - Game details
AG Stats pixel

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend

The Pirate Queen is a multi-award-winning VR adventure narrative game voiced by Lucy Liu. Outsmart enemies by infiltrating pirate hideouts, rowing through a maze of boats, climbing up the side of ships, firing cannons and evading capture. Do you have what it takes to become The Pirate Queen?

Updates

23 Feb, 2024
The Pirate Queen: A VR adventure awaits
Step into the boots of the infamous 19th-century pirate Cheng Shih in this upcoming VR narrative adventure game.
8 Sep, 2023
Unveiling the Pirate Queen: A VR Odyssey
Discover the untold tale of Cheng Shih, the most powerful pirate in history, in Singer Studios' new VR game.

Walkthrough for The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend

Stuck in The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend


Transparent PNG

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend - trailer

What our readers think of The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Singer Studios

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Historical, Pirates
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend by Singer Studios - Adventure Game

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Singer Studios. The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend.
Back to the top