The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend
The Pirate Queen is a multi-award-winning VR adventure narrative game voiced by Lucy Liu. Outsmart enemies by infiltrating pirate hideouts, rowing through a maze of boats, climbing up the side of ships, firing cannons and evading capture. Do you have what it takes to become The Pirate Queen?
Updates
23 Feb, 2024The Pirate Queen: A VR adventure awaits
Step into the boots of the infamous 19th-century pirate Cheng Shih in this upcoming VR narrative adventure game.
8 Sep, 2023Unveiling the Pirate Queen: A VR Odyssey
Discover the untold tale of Cheng Shih, the most powerful pirate in history, in Singer Studios' new VR game.
