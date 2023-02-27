  • Log In | Sign Up

The Holy Gosh Darn - Game details
The Holy Gosh Darn

The Holy Gosh Darn is a narrative adventure with a time-travelling twist. Time travel to jump between the past and present across Heaven, Hell, Earth and Helheim. Uncover information in one timeline to alter things in another in a bid to stop your universe from going bang. Again.

The Holy Gosh Darn can be wishlisted at:

Updates

5 Dec, 2023
Dive into The Holy Gosh Darn Demo now

Manipulate time across realms: unravel mysteries and avert catastrophe in a divine odyssey.
22 Oct, 2023
Demo Unleashed for The Holy Gosh Darn

A blanket of mystery wrapped in a cloak of fantasy, a vibrant adventure with a surprising twist at every turn.
3 Mar, 2023
Explore the Multiverse in ‘The Holy Gosh Darn’
Play as Cassiel, an angel on a mission to save Heaven from destruction, and use your time-travelling abilities to jump between the past and present, across Heaven, Hell, Earth, and Helheim.

Walkthrough for The Holy Gosh Darn

Stuck in The Holy Gosh Darn, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Holy Gosh Darn and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for The Holy Gosh Darn


Transparent PNG

The Holy Gosh Darn - trailer

What our readers think of The Holy Gosh Darn

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Holy Gosh Darn yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Holy Gosh Darn by Perfectly Paranormal - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The Holy Gosh Darn is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Perfectly Paranormal. The Holy Gosh Darn has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Holy Gosh Darn, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Holy Gosh Darn.
