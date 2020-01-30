  • Log In | Sign Up

Helheim Hassle

Helheim Hassle - Cover art

Helheim Hassle is a narrative adventure game with puzzle platforming elements. Play as Bjørn, a pacifist Viking that can detach and combine limbs at will to solve challenging puzzles and get out of uncomfortable situations involving desperate Norse Gods, Goblins, Dragons, wild animals and angry horsemen.

Our Review

Scoring System - Editorial Policies
» Read the full review

Available at

Steam Store

Helheim Hassle review Article

Helheim Hassle review

We're going out on a limb in calling this the most entertaining Viking-themed, body desecrating side-scroller ever made.

Review score - 4 Read the review » Aug 18, 2020
Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of August 2020 video preview

Tamiil's latest trailer compilation tells you why there's so much to look forward to from the adventure game scene in the month ahead.

View video preview Aug 3, 2020

Updates

18 Aug, 2020
Helheim Hassle now easy to find on PC, Xbox One and Switch

Demo of 'limb defiling, body desecrating puzzle-platformer' available on Steam, the Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop.
21 Jul, 2020
Xbox demo allows easy access to Helheim Hassle

Early look at side-scrolling 'body desecrating' adventure available until July 27th through the Summer Games Fest Demo Event.
12 Jun, 2020
Helheim Hassle trailer goes to the trouble of revealing launch date

Comedic 'body desecrating' puzzle-platformer coming to PC, Switch and Xbox One on August 18th, with PS4 to follow.
14 Apr, 2020
Helheim Hassle unveils disarming developer commentary video

Comedic side-scroller with 'body-centric mechanics' coming later this year to PC and consoles. 
14 Mar, 2020
Helheim Hassle heading to PC and consoles
First details unveiled for colourful side-scrolling 'body-puzzle platformer' coming soon.

Walkthrough for Helheim Hassle

Stuck in Helheim Hassle, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Helheim Hassle and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Perfectly Paranormal

» Dudefish (series)

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Adventure, Comedy
Theme Mythology
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
OS: Windows 7 SP1+
CPU: SSE2 instruction set support.
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Graphics card with DX10 (shader model 4.0) capabilities.
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 1500 MB

Mac
OS: macOS 10.12+
CPU: SSE2 instruction set support.
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Graphics card with DX10 (shader model 4.0) capabilities.
Hard Drive: 1500 MB
Helheim Hassle is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Perfectly Paranormal. Helheim Hassle has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have published a review of Helheim Hassle and rate it as Very good, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Helheim Hassle.