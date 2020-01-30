Helheim Hassle
Developer:
Perfectly Paranormal
Platforms:
Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital August 18, 2020 by Perfectly Paranormal
Helheim Hassle is a narrative adventure game with puzzle platforming elements. Play as Bjørn, a pacifist Viking that can detach and combine limbs at will to solve challenging puzzles and get out of uncomfortable situations involving desperate Norse Gods, Goblins, Dragons, wild animals and angry horsemen.
PC
OS: Windows 7 SP1+
CPU: SSE2 instruction set support.
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Graphics card with DX10 (shader model 4.0) capabilities.
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 1500 MB
Mac
OS: macOS 10.12+
CPU: SSE2 instruction set support.
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Graphics card with DX10 (shader model 4.0) capabilities.
Hard Drive: 1500 MB