Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale (2023) - Game details
Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale

You are on your first solo ghost hunt, under the watchful instructions of Bear and Jen from the O.P.G paranormal team. Use real gadgets in a real location, a house investigated by the developers on the request of three different owners. It is a case worthy of a video game, so welcome to Incubus.

Our Review

» Read the full review
Readers rating

3.5 1 5 0 Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale

Good

Average based on 1 rating
Your rating
Average based on 1 rating

Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale review

Immerse yourself in a real-life paranormal investigation with high-tech gadgets, culminating in a spine-chilling, puzzle-strewn endgame.

Review score - 3.5 Read the review » Nov 25, 2023

Updates

23 Oct, 2022
Incubus: A Solo Ghost Hunt

You are on your first solo ghost-hunting case, under the watchful instructions of Bear and Jen from the O.P.G paranormal team.

Walkthrough for Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale

Stuck in Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale


Transparent PNG

Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale - trailer

What our readers think of Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Darkling Room

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Mythology, Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale by Darkling Room - A Point and Click Adventure Game

