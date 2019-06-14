Getting started: What Are Adventure Games? - Best Games per platform - Top 100 Adventure Games - Common Questions
"Adventure Game of the Year" Award winners - Upcoming releases - Just released
Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil
Developer:
Darkling Room
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC
- Digital January 2, 2020 by Darkling Room
You are very new to the Oxford Paranormal Group and have to face your first ‘all night vigil’ at Harwood House. You have been given the Attic, as your designated ‘closed door experiment’. There are also ghost cams available to see other parts of the venue, as well as interactions with your fellow OPG members via messages and walkie talkie. Your mission is to monitor the equipment and paranormal experiments. Things start off okay, with potential activity; orbs, flashes, temperature drops… until midnight, when things become deeply ‘unexplainable’. Who haunts the attic of Harwood House?
Updates
Digital download directly from developer includes Jonathan Boakes's previously unreleased The Disaplacement.
No firm launch date yet for new horror adventure from Darkling Room "coming soon" to Window PC.
First details unveiled for slideshow-style ghosthunting adventure in development for Windows PC.
Game Information