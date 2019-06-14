  • Log In | Sign Up

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil - Cover art

You are very new to the Oxford Paranormal Group and have to face your first ‘all night vigil’ at Harwood House. You have been given the Attic, as your designated ‘closed door experiment’. There are also ghost cams available to see other parts of the venue, as well as interactions with your fellow OPG members via messages and walkie talkie. Your mission is to monitor the equipment and paranormal experiments. Things start off okay, with potential activity; orbs, flashes, temperature drops… until midnight, when things become deeply ‘unexplainable’. Who haunts the attic of Harwood House?

Updates

2 Jan, 2020
Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil materializes on Shadow Tor store

Digital download directly from developer includes Jonathan Boakes's previously unreleased The Disaplacement.
12 Nov, 2019
New promo video materializes for Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil

No firm launch date yet for new horror adventure from Darkling Room "coming soon" to Window PC.
15 Jun, 2019
Keep watch for Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil coming soon
First details unveiled for slideshow-style ghosthunting adventure in development for Windows PC.

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil – Oxford Paranormal Group promo video

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Horror
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil by Darkling Room - A Point and Click Adventure Game

