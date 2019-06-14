You are very new to the Oxford Paranormal Group and have to face your first ‘all night vigil’ at Harwood House. You have been given the Attic, as your designated ‘closed door experiment’. There are also ghost cams available to see other parts of the venue, as well as interactions with your fellow OPG members via messages and walkie talkie. Your mission is to monitor the equipment and paranormal experiments. Things start off okay, with potential activity; orbs, flashes, temperature drops… until midnight, when things become deeply ‘unexplainable’. Who haunts the attic of Harwood House?