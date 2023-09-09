  • Log In | Sign Up

Islands of Insight

Islands of Insight is an epic shared-world puzzle game where you play as a Seeker on a peaceful journey of exploration and discovery. Seek out and solve mysterious puzzles at your own pace across an awe-inspiring world of floating islands.

Updates

1 Nov, 2023
Islands of Insight: Demo Out Now!

Exploring Virtual Archipelagos: A Deep Dive into the Mind-Bending Puzzles of a Groundbreaking New Game
17 Sep, 2023
Islands of Insight: A New Dawn for Puzzle-Adventures
Join the open playtest on Steam and get a glimpse into the unique, puzzle-filled world of Islands of Insight.

Walkthrough for Islands of Insight

Walkthrough for Islands of Insight

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Islands of Insight


Islands of Insight - trailer

What our readers think of Islands of Insight

What our readers think of Islands of Insight

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Islands of Insight yet.


Adventure Games by Lunarch Studios

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Adventure, Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Islands of Insight by Lunarch Studios - Adventure Game

Islands of Insight is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Lunarch Studios. Islands of Insight has a style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Islands of Insight, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Islands of Insight.
