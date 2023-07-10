  • Log In | Sign Up

Unreachable

A first-person investigative thriller where your family is kidnapped and you must carry out various demands from the kidnapper in order to prolong their lives. However, if you are sharp, you might also uncover clues to track down their location and devise a rescue plan.

Updates

2 Aug, 2023
Unreachable: A New Dawn in Indie Thrillers
Immerse yourself in a riveting investigative journey with Lost Art Studios' upcoming first-person thriller, 'Unreachable'.

Screenshots and Trailers for Unreachable


Unreachable - trailer

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Unreachable yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Game Information

PlatformPC, Mac, Linux
PerspectiveFirst-Person
ControlGamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay-
GenreAdventure, Indie, Indie
ThemeAtmospheric, Psychological
Graphic Style-
Presentation-
Action (Compulsory)-
Red Flags-
MediaInternet download

Unreachable is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by LOST ART STUDIOS LTD.. Unreachable has a style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Unreachable, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Unreachable.
