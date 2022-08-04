The Heroes Around Me
The Heroes Around Me tells a story of a family of 3: the hard-working and quiet father – Nan, his daughter Lili, and their pet dog Sesame. Players will experience the harshness and warmth in the simpler time of the 1990s, where lots of stories are untold.
The Heroes Around Me
is available at:
Updates
Experience a dynamic world where ordinary people become extraordinary, course through a narrative that highlights the everyday heroes in our midst.
In The Heroes Around Me, players take on the role of Nan, Lili, and Sesame as they experience the 1990s through retro-style pixel art in all its harshness and warmth.
A pixel-style text plot game set in China in the 1990s, the story is set against the backdrop of the author's life.
Game Information