The Heroes Around Me

The Heroes Around Me tells a story of a family of 3: the hard-working and quiet father – Nan, his daughter Lili, and their pet dog Sesame. Players will experience the harshness and warmth in the simpler time of the 1990s, where lots of stories are untold.

Updates

27 Jun, 2024
Join the ranks in The Heroes Around Me

Experience a dynamic world where ordinary people become extraordinary, course through a narrative that highlights the everyday heroes in our midst.
6 Nov, 2022
Demo gives you a glimpse of China in the ‘90s

In The Heroes Around Me, players take on the role of Nan, Lili, and Sesame as they experience the 1990s through retro-style pixel art in all its harshness and warmth.
13 Aug, 2022
Look at all The Heroes Around Me

 A pixel-style text plot game set in China in the 1990s, the story is set against the backdrop of the author's life.

Walkthrough for The Heroes Around Me

Stuck in The Heroes Around Me, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Heroes Around Me and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Heroes Around Me by OKJOY Studio - Adventure Game

The Heroes Around Me is an adventure game, released in 2024 by OKJOY Studio. The Heroes Around Me has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Heroes Around Me, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Heroes Around Me.
