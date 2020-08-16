INDIKA  (2024)

INDIKA
A young nun, full of doubts and seditious thoughts, is expelled from the monastery, accused of obsession. She goes to the city, watching as a terrible shaggy creature walks on her heels. On the way, she meets a surprisingly devout fugitive convict, who convinces her to go with him to the holy elder, who is hiding a miraculous artifact, which should solve all her problems.
11 bit studios surprises fans with an early release of the visually stunning and philanthropic game, INDIKA.
Dive into a surreal narrative adventure exploring faith and ethical dilemmas, releasing May 8th, 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.
Explore a twisted 19th-century monastery, unravel ethical dilemmas, and question your perceptions of good and evil in this immersive game demo.
Dive into a narrative adventure that explores morality, sorrow, and good vs. evil in a unique gaming experience.
Third-person adventure set in alternative 19th century Russia unveiled for Windows PC.
