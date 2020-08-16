  • Log In | Sign Up

» Home / Games / INDIKA (2024) - Game details
INDIKA

A young nun, full of doubts and seditious thoughts, is expelled from the monastery, accused of obsession. She goes to the city, watching as a terrible shaggy creature walks on her heels. On the way, she meets a surprisingly devout fugitive convict, who convinces her to go with him to the holy elder, who is hiding a miraculous artifact, which should solve all her problems.

INDIKA  (2024)

INDIKA Box Cover

Odd-Meter

INDIKA is available at:

Updates

21 Apr, 2024
INDIKA: Monastic adventure game launches early
11 bit studios surprises fans with an early release of the visually stunning and philanthropic game, INDIKA.
22 Mar, 2024
INDIKA: A divine quest for self-belief
Dive into a surreal narrative adventure exploring faith and ethical dilemmas, releasing May 8th, 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.
7 Feb, 2024
INDIKA: An Unholy Adventure Awaits in Steam Next Fest
Explore a twisted 19th-century monastery, unravel ethical dilemmas, and question your perceptions of good and evil in this immersive game demo.
24 Oct, 2023
Indika: A Glimpse into Alternate 19th Century Russia
Dive into a narrative adventure that explores morality, sorrow, and good vs. evil in a unique gaming experience.
18 Aug, 2020
INDIKA unveiled for 2022 release
Third-person adventure set in alternative 19th century Russia unveiled for Windows PC.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Drama, Horror
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

INDIKA by Odd-Meter - Adventure Game

INDIKA is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Odd-Meter. INDIKA has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of INDIKA, at this time the community has not provided a rating for INDIKA.
