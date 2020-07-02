Where the Heart Leads
Developer:
Armature Studio
Platforms:
PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
- Digital July 13, 2021 by Armature Studio
After pursuing his dog down a mysterious sinkhole that appeared on his farm, Whit Anderson descends into the darkness but emerges in a realm beyond his imagining. Here in this strange world, constantly shifting like the stops and starts of a dream, Whit bears witness to the story of his life and gains the power to change it.
Originally announced under the title Where the Heart Is.
Updates
Choice-driven, dreamlike narrative adventure about changing one's past available now for PS4 with compatibility support for PS5.
Surreal 'narrative journey through one man's past' coming exclusively to PS/5 both digitally and physically on July 13th.
Choice-driven narrative adventure coming exclusively to PlayStation 4 (with PS5 compatibility) in spring 2021.
Dreamlike, choice-driven narrative adventure from team of former AAA developers unveiled.
