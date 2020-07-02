  • Log In | Sign Up

Where the Heart Leads

Where the Heart Leads - Cover art

After pursuing his dog down a mysterious sinkhole that appeared on his farm, Whit Anderson descends into the darkness but emerges in a realm beyond his imagining. Here in this strange world, constantly shifting like the stops and starts of a dream, Whit bears witness to the story of his life and gains the power to change it.

Originally announced under the title Where the Heart Is.

Updates

13 Jul, 2021
Where the Heart Leads arrives on PlayStation consoles

Choice-driven, dreamlike narrative adventure about changing one's past available now for PS4 with compatibility support for PS5.
17 Mar, 2021
Trailer for Where the Heart Leads reveals when it will arrive

Surreal 'narrative journey through one man's past' coming exclusively to PS/5 both digitally and physically on July 13th.
16 Dec, 2020
Trailer points the way to Where the Heart Leads

Choice-driven narrative adventure coming exclusively to PlayStation 4 (with PS5 compatibility) in spring 2021.
4 Jul, 2020
PlayStation 4 will be Where the Heart Is later this year
Dreamlike, choice-driven narrative adventure from team of former AAA developers unveiled.

Adventure Games by Armature Studio

Game Information

Platform PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad
Gameplay -
Genre Drama
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

