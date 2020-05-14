  • Log In | Sign Up

Boreal Tales

Boreal Tales - Cover art

Delve into the dream of a dying town in Boreal Tales, a fixed-camera game with horror elements which will remind you the old PS1 classics. Explore the interweaving narratives of a northern community, cast adrift in an increasingly urbanized world.

Updates

19 May, 2020
Boreal Tales blows onto Windows PC
Surreal PS1-styled 3D adventure with horror elements available for download on Steam and itch.io.

Walkthrough for Boreal Tales

Stuck in Boreal Tales, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Boreal Tales and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #1
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #2
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #3
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #4
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #5
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #6
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #7
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #8
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #9
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #10
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #11
'Boreal Tales - Screenshot #12

Boreal Tales trailer

What our readers think of Boreal Tales

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Boreal Tales yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Snot Bubbles Productions

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative, Quest
Genre Horror, Mystery
Theme Whodunit
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 (SP1+) and Windows 10
CPU: 2.4 GHZ Quad Core Processor Or Higher
RAM: 3 GB
Graphics: Geforce GTX 460 Or Equivalent
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 2 GB

