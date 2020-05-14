Boreal Tales
Snot Bubbles Productions
PC
- Digital April 28, 2020 by Snot Bubbles Productions
Delve into the dream of a dying town in Boreal Tales, a fixed-camera game with horror elements which will remind you the old PS1 classics. Explore the interweaving narratives of a northern community, cast adrift in an increasingly urbanized world.
19 May, 2020Boreal Tales blows onto Windows PC
Surreal PS1-styled 3D adventure with horror elements available for download on Steam and itch.io.
PC
OS: Windows 7 (SP1+) and Windows 10
CPU: 2.4 GHZ Quad Core Processor Or Higher
RAM: 3 GB
Graphics: Geforce GTX 460 Or Equivalent
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 2 GB