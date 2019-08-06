The Longing
Developer:
Studio Seufz
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital March 5, 2020 by Application Systems
The player controls a shade, who is told to keep watch of a sleeping king for 400 days until he awakens. The catch: these 400 days count down in real-time. It is now up to you to decide what to do with your solitary existence beneath the soil. You are completely on your own in a giant underground cavern, with a number of obstacles to overcome, each of them using the concept of time differently.
The Longing is available at:
Walkthrough for The LongingStuck in The Longing, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Longing and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Longing » View all screenshots (12)
What our readers think of The Longing
No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: 3DFX Voodoo Banshee
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 500 MB available space
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: 3DFX Voodoo Banshee
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 500 MB available space