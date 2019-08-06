  • Log In | Sign Up

The Longing

Longing, The - Cover art

The player controls a shade, who is told to keep watch of a sleeping king for 400 days until he awakens. The catch: these 400 days count down in real-time. It is now up to you to decide what to do with your solitary existence beneath the soil. You are completely on your own in a giant underground cavern, with a number of obstacles to overcome, each of them using the concept of time differently.

Updates

5 Mar, 2020
The Longing satisfied with Window, Mac and Linux release

Underground adventure spanning 400 days of real time available now for download on Steam and GOG.
28 Aug, 2019
The Longing to be fulfilled later this year
Subterranean game spanning '400 days in real-time' to be launched for PC on Steam.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Solitary Exploration
Genre Fantasy, Mystery
Theme Unique
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: 3DFX Voodoo Banshee
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 500 MB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: 3DFX Voodoo Banshee
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 500 MB available space

