Weakless

Weakless - Cover art

They say friendship comes about when two people complement each other. In Weakless, this is not just a mere observation of human interaction, it’s a very palpable thing. You play as two Weavelings – carefree, wooden creatures – one of which is deaf, and the other, blind. Join our two unlikely heroes on their unplanned journey to save their world from the advancing Rot. Travel through breathtaking environments filled with the secrets of a fallen civilization. Experience a story about friendship, discovery and finding strengths in your weaknesses.

Updates

13 Dec, 2019
Weakless powers through on Xbox One

PC version of 3D fantasy adventure starring dual sensory-impaired characters coming in early 2020.
18 Oct, 2019
Weakless pushing hard for November launch with new trailer

Dual-character 3D puzzle-adventure due to arrive on Windows PC and Xbox One on November 29th.
28 Jul, 2019
Weakless making strong push for 2019 release
First details unveiled for dual-character environmental puzzler coming to PC and Xbox One.

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox One
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Fantasy
Theme Team-up, Save the world
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

