Weakless
Developer:
Cubeish Games, Punk Notion
Platforms:
PC, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital December 13, 2019 by Punk Notion
They say friendship comes about when two people complement each other. In Weakless, this is not just a mere observation of human interaction, it’s a very palpable thing. You play as two Weavelings – carefree, wooden creatures – one of which is deaf, and the other, blind. Join our two unlikely heroes on their unplanned journey to save their world from the advancing Rot. Travel through breathtaking environments filled with the secrets of a fallen civilization. Experience a story about friendship, discovery and finding strengths in your weaknesses.
