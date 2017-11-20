Lona: Realm of Colors
Developer:
Space Fox
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
- Digital July 9, 2021 by Space Fox
What if you could paint all your troubles away or turn them into magical musical notes? This is an artistic adventure about a girl trying to deal with her life’s difficulties by painting them. The more she paints the more her drawings transform real life troubles into abstract art forms, but as she becomes more and more consumed by her paintings, she loses touch with the real world and finally gets trapped in her art.
Updates
Dual-world, art-themed point-and-click adventure available now for download on Windows, Mac and Linux.
Art-based point-and-click adventure coming to PC and mobile devices next summer.
Game Information