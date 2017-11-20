  • Log In | Sign Up

Lona: Realm of Colors

Lona: Realm of Colors - Cover art

What if you could paint all your troubles away or turn them into magical musical notes? This is an artistic adventure about a girl trying to deal with her life’s difficulties by painting them. The more she paints the more her drawings transform real life troubles into abstract art forms, but as she becomes more and more consumed by her paintings, she loses touch with the real world and finally gets trapped in her art.

Updates

9 Jul, 2021
Lona: Realm of Colors finds its place on Steam

Dual-world, art-themed point-and-click adventure available now for download on Windows, Mac and Linux.
25 Nov, 2017
Lona: Realm of Colors draws on Kickstarter success

Art-based point-and-click adventure coming to PC and mobile devices next summer.

Walkthrough for Lona: Realm of Colors

Stuck in Lona: Realm of Colors, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lona: Realm of Colors and wonder no more!

Lona: Realm of Colors | Complete Gameplay Walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Lona: Realm of Colors by Space Fox - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Lona: Realm of Colors is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Space Fox. Lona: Realm of Colors has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Lona: Realm of Colors, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Lona: Realm of Colors.
