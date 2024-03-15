  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
continue reading below
» Home / Games / Still Joking (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Still Joking

What do mirror reflections do once they have no one to repeat after anymore? Play as Iris, quite a sarcastic reflection torn between the urge to unravel the mystery of death of her “prototype” and the need to find her place in a mirrored world.

Still Joking can be wishlisted at:

Updates

15 Apr, 2024
Still Joking: A reflective mystery
Step into the shoes of Iris in this narrative-driven mystery adventure, navigating a world of intrigue and existential exploration.
16 Mar, 2024
Reflecting on Still Joking: Purple Brick Games’ mirror-based mystery
Dive into the world of reflections in Still Joking, a thrilling murder mystery with a humorous twist, set to launch in May 2024.

Walkthrough for Still Joking

Stuck in Still Joking, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Still Joking and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Still Joking


Transparent PNG

Still Joking - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Still Joking - trailer

What our readers think of Still Joking

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Still Joking yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Purple Brick Games

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure, Mystery
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Still Joking by Purple Brick Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Still Joking is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Purple Brick Games. Still Joking has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Still Joking, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Still Joking.
Back to the top