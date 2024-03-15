Still Joking
What do mirror reflections do once they have no one to repeat after anymore? Play as Iris, quite a sarcastic reflection torn between the urge to unravel the mystery of death of her “prototype” and the need to find her place in a mirrored world.
Developer:
Purple Brick Games
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital May 16, 2024 by Purple Brick Games
15 Apr, 2024Still Joking: A reflective mystery
Step into the shoes of Iris in this narrative-driven mystery adventure, navigating a world of intrigue and existential exploration.
16 Mar, 2024Reflecting on Still Joking: Purple Brick Games’ mirror-based mystery
Dive into the world of reflections in Still Joking, a thrilling murder mystery with a humorous twist, set to launch in May 2024.
