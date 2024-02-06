  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
continue reading below
» Home / Games / Pricolage -IDOLIZED- (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Pricolage -IDOLIZED-

“Just who are you…?” Uncover the truth behind K-pop idol Sena as you search through her social media accounts in Pricolage -IDOLIZED-. In order to locate K-pop idol Sena, pronounced missing, you must search for clues in the ocean of darkness and greed that is the internet.

Pricolage -IDOLIZED- can be wishlisted at:


Walkthrough for Pricolage -IDOLIZED-

Stuck in Pricolage -IDOLIZED-, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Pricolage -IDOLIZED- and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Pricolage -IDOLIZED-


Transparent PNG

Pricolage -IDOLIZED- - trailer

What our readers think of Pricolage -IDOLIZED-

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Pricolage -IDOLIZED- yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by HIJIKI

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Drama, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Pricolage -IDOLIZED- by HIJIKI - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Pricolage -IDOLIZED- is an adventure game, released in 2024 by HIJIKI. Pricolage -IDOLIZED- has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Pricolage -IDOLIZED-, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Pricolage -IDOLIZED-.
Back to the top