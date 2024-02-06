  • Log In | Sign Up

Shanghai Summer (2024) - Game details
Shanghai Summer

Shanghai Summer is an adventure game set in the millennium. Our protagonist, Baichuan, goes through a series of "anomalies" over the length of twelve days. In his pursuit of the truth, he found that his hopes and regrets from the past finally seem to converge. Will he be able to "fix" it for good?

Screenshots and Trailers for Shanghai Summer


Shanghai Summer - trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Drama, Mystery
Theme Romance
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Shanghai Summer is an adventure game, released in 2024 by FUTU Studio. Shanghai Summer has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Shanghai Summer, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Shanghai Summer.
