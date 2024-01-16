  • Log In | Sign Up

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

Solving crime is no walk in the pond. You are a down-on-his-luck detective who also happens to be a duck. Use your powers of de-duck-tion to inspect evidence, fill in the blanks, and bust the case wide open, in a narrative mystery adventure where nothing is quite as it seems.

17 Jan, 2024
Duck Detective cracks the salami case

Cracking the case and the crust: Dive into the world of a sleuthing waterfowl and bust a sinister sausage-based conspiracy wide open

Walkthrough for Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

Stuck in Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Duck Detective: The Secret Salami and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Noir
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami by Happy Broccoli Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Happy Broccoli Games. Duck Detective: The Secret Salami has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Duck Detective: The Secret Salami.
