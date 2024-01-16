Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
Solving crime is no walk in the pond. You are a down-on-his-luck detective who also happens to be a duck. Use your powers of de-duck-tion to inspect evidence, fill in the blanks, and bust the case wide open, in a narrative mystery adventure where nothing is quite as it seems.
Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
Cracking the case and the crust: Dive into the world of a sleuthing waterfowl and bust a sinister sausage-based conspiracy wide open
Game Information