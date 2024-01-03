  • Log In | Sign Up

AG Stats pixel

The Mildew Children

Featuring a blend of 2D adventure and visual novel, The Mildew Children is a grim tale about a village inhabited only by children who follow savage pagan traditions. A young witch named Kyrphel, along with her sisters, are bound to perform a macabre Ritual in order to save their village.

Updates

5 Jan, 2024
Inside The Mildew Children’s Savage Rituals

Dive into a grim fairy-tale: Chapter 1 of a chilling 2D adventure game, blending pagan folklore with horror elements, is now available

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

