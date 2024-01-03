The Mildew Children
Featuring a blend of 2D adventure and visual novel, The Mildew Children is a grim tale about a village inhabited only by children who follow savage pagan traditions. A young witch named Kyrphel, along with her sisters, are bound to perform a macabre Ritual in order to save their village.
The Mildew Children
Updates
Dive into a grim fairy-tale: Chapter 1 of a chilling 2D adventure game, blending pagan folklore with horror elements, is now available
Game Information