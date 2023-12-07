  • Log In | Sign Up

Powers in the Basement

A short point-and-click adventure game set in a comedic medieval fantasy world, deliberately reminiscent of the great classics from the 80s / 90s, with a specific sweet spot for LucasArts production.

Updates

12 Dec, 2023
Comedy and Adventure in ‘Powers in the Basement’

Unleash hidden powers and rekindle classic gaming nostalgia as you navigate a lazy teenager's thrilling quest in this point-and-click adventure

Walkthrough for Powers in the Basement

Stuck in Powers in the Basement, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Powers in the Basement and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Parody
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Powers in the Basement is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Illiterate Code Games. Powers in the Basement has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Powers in the Basement, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Powers in the Basement.
