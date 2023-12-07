Powers in the Basement
A short point-and-click adventure game set in a comedic medieval fantasy world, deliberately reminiscent of the great classics from the 80s / 90s, with a specific sweet spot for LucasArts production.
Developer:
Illiterate Code Games
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
- Digital December 7, 2023 by Illiterate Code Games
is available at:
Updates
Unleash hidden powers and rekindle classic gaming nostalgia as you navigate a lazy teenager's thrilling quest in this point-and-click adventure
Game Information