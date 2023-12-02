  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Owl Observatory - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Owl Observatory

Embark on a surreal, time-looping journey in this horror comedy point-and-click adventure with a delicious twist. Eternity begins now: At the Owl Observatory!

Owl Observatory can be wishlisted at:


Walkthrough for Owl Observatory

Stuck in Owl Observatory, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Owl Observatory and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Owl Observatory


Transparent PNG

Owl Observatory - trailer

What our readers think of Owl Observatory

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Owl Observatory yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by BoringSuburbanDad

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Indie, Indie
Theme Atmospheric, Gothic, Dark Humor, Psychological
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Owl Observatory by BoringSuburbanDad - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Owl Observatory is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by BoringSuburbanDad. Owl Observatory has a style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Owl Observatory, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Owl Observatory.
Back to the top